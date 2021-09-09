Omaha zoo closed Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium will be closed Friday to prepare for Zoofari, its biennial fundraiser.

“As a nonprofit, Zoofari provides vital financial assistance to allow the zoo to continue wildlife conservation work and education,” Thursday’s news release from zoo states.

According to the Omaha Zoo Foundation website, the fundraising event — which is sold out — starts at 5 p.m. Friday.

