Omaha homeowner frustrated with county fence repairs after property theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Following the destructive early July storm that took out fences across the Metro, one contractor working for Sarpy County has replaced several along Harrison street but one backyard remains open leaving the homeowner exposed to potential crime.

The homeowner, Amy Vinton, claims the over-exposed property on a very busy street is an open invitation to thieves.

“I just feel vulnerable and open to the public to be able to see what I have,” said Vinton, “It makes you have a very uneasy feeling.”

Vinton has already reported on theft on her property last week.

“With no fence I feel like the thieves then jumped over my retaining wall which isn’t very high and stole my pump,” said Vinton.

The pump, used for her family’s pool, costs approximately $1,500. Not to mention the loss of nine or so weeks that could have been spent swimming. Without a pump and filter system, the water is too murky for swimming.

“I feel robbed twice because now I can’t finish swimming for the summer,” said Vinton.

Vinton discovered her loss in an unusual way - she noticed her heavy sand filter laying in Harrison street while taking her son to school.

Sarpy County’s Highway Superintendent, Rod Ripley, says a contractor has already been paid by the county to replace eight fences along Harrison.

“I don’t know what happened, we got everybody else’s,” said Ripley.

It didn’t take long for Ripley to address the problem, he assures the fence company took proper measurements today.

“Well I just want to apologize to the people living there and the fence will be put up within a week and a half,” said Ripley, “The contractor will get locates and they’ll be in to get it done and hopefully everybody will be happy.”

The county hopes that these actions will mend the relationship with Vinton, who feels her family has been left too long without backyard protection.

“It’s been nine weeks and I still don’t have a fence,” said Vinton, “It’s been super frustrating.”

Vinton believes that the thieves would not have seen or had the opportunity to steal her pool pump if the fence had been replaced before last week. She may file a damage claim with Sarpy County.

