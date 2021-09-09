Nebraska, Iowa governors call federal COVID-19 vaccination requirements ‘dangerous,’ ‘stunning violation’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The governors of Nebraska and Iowa joined a chorus of Republican leaders issuing critical responses Thursday to President Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

The administration’s expansive rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly. The new rule affects about 80 million Americans.

Insisting that “Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach,” Gov. Pete Ricketts denied the mandate was about public health and called the announcement a “stunning violation of personal freedom.”

“Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health,” the governor said in a written statement. “It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of... Posted by Governor Pete Ricketts on Thursday, September 9, 2021

“President Biden’s announcement is a stunning violation of personal freedom and abuse of the federal government’s power. This plan isn’t about public health — this is about government control and taking away personal liberties. Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health. It is not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices. Nebraska will stand up to President Biden’s overreach, and we will be working with the Attorney General to explore all our options.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued her statement minutes after the president began his address, calling Biden’s latest COVID-19 mandates “dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves.”

The governor said that the mandates for vaccination or testing will only worsen the workforce shortage — and the economy.

“President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives while dismissing the ability of Iowans and Americans to make healthcare decisions for themselves. Biden’s plan will only worsen our workforce shortage and further limit our economic recovery. As I’ve said all along, I believe and trust in Iowans to make the best health decisions for themselves and their families. It’s time for President Biden to do the same. Enough is enough.”

President Biden is taking dangerous and unprecedented steps to insert the federal government even further into our lives... Posted by Kim Reynolds on Thursday, September 9, 2021

About six weeks ago, Ricketts and Reynolds also opposed updated CDC guidance on masks, stating that recommend that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the COVID-19 delta variant is fueling infection surges.

Watch President Biden’s announcement

—

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.