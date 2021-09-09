The Mu variant is “undoubtedly” here says Nebraska Medicine’s top infectious diseases doctor

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new coronavirus variant is making its way across the U.S. with Nebraska the only state yet to report a case of the mu variant.

“Undoubtedly we have this variant in Nebraska even though it hasn’t been formally defined,” Nebraska Medicine’s, Dr. Mark Rupp.

The mu variant was first identified in Columbia and at this point it’s unclear just how much of a threat the variant may become .

“It really has not been demonstrated whether this particular variant has the ability to be transmitted more easily from person-to-person,” said Dr. Rupp. “Or, whether the strain results in disease that is more severe, or escapes our immunological protections.”

In order to track the variant’s potential threat, Dr. Rupp says COVID-19 is key.

“Clearly we deemphasized testing in the state. We’ve dismantled the main organization that was testing persons throughout the state,” said Dr. Rupp, referring to the state’s closure of its TestNebraska sites, which offered free and easily accessible testing across the state. “It’s clearly hampering our ability to know what’s going on throughout the state.”

More testing means more opportunity to sequence samples and identify COVID-19 variants and the kind of testing matters, says Dr. Rupp.

“A lot of the testing being done now is via rapid tests where we may not get our hands on the information or be able to get the specific viral strain.”

And while the mu variant is on the radar, the experts say delta remains the biggest threat, accounting for the vast majority of COVID cases.

“It clearly is not as successful as the Delta variant has been. With Delta every place it’s been introduced it’s really taken off and become the predominant strain,” said Dr. Rupp, calling on people to get vaccinated and stay vigilant.

“We need to be emphasizing for people to be doing the right thing,” said Dr. Rupp. “If you have symptoms to get tested. If you’ve had an exposure get tested.”

6 News asked the state’s health department if it’s testing for the Mu variant as frequently as others and were told the state’s labs continually monitor for all new COVID-19 variants, which are reported weekly.

