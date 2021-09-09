Mother describes attempted abduction near Kiewit Middle School

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother said her daughter’s routine five-minute walk home from school quickly turned scary Wednesday.

On a typical school day, Jean Nesler said she usually walks her daughter up the hill to Kiewit Middle School and walks her home every afternoon. But Nesler had surgery earlier this week, making her unable to make the short walk.

“I really wasn’t too worried about Mia because of the main street and because we are just so close. But it doesn’t matter. Everything is going to be different now,” Nesler said.

So on Wednesday around 3 p.m., Nesler said, her 11-year-old daughter made that trip — alone. She stopped at this crosswalk near 156th and 155th avenues — a busy area, especially that time of day.

“A truck was right at those lights; it was the second vehicle from the lights. He rolled down his window halfway and asked her to get in the car, and she said, ‘No.’ ”

Nesler said what happened next left her in shock and disbelief.

“Then he got out of the car and was advancing towards her, and at that moment, the crossing light says it was OK for her to go.”

Nesler said her daughter was able to run home and give her mom a description of the vehicle: “It’s a white truck, and it has really dark tinted windows, and it’s the kind of truck that has an extended cab.”

A neighbor sent her a video showing a white truck pass around 3 p.m. She said that matches up with what her daughter said happened.

“As time has gone on and I’ve had time to process this — I’m shaking right now,” Nesler said.

Kiewit Middle School sent out an email last night informing parents of what happened, she said. Nesler hopes someone who saw it will speak up and help track that truck down — and she wants to make sure kids walking home aren’t alone.

“Everybody: Just keep an eye out on everybody else’s kids. That’s the best way. It takes a village,” she said.

Nesler said she called Omaha Police right away, and they are now actively investigating the situation.

