Huskers win in three sets against Creighton

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bluejays used several fast starts this season but in this one, it was Nebraska who came out the strongest.

The Huskers built a 19-10 lead to win the first set 25-14. The Bluejays answered in the second appearing to take control up 18-14, but Nebraska finished on a 10-4 run winning 25-22. They also took the third 25-16. Lexi Sun led with 11 kills, Madi Kubik had nine and Kayla Caffey had eight. Kayla also hit .462. On the other side, Jaela Zimmerman had a team hi eight kills.

Nebraska improves to 20-0 in the all-time series with Creighton, including 17-0 in the John Cook era.

Creighton will be home this weekend for the Bluejay Invitational. It starts Friday with three other teams, Omaha, Illinois and SMU. That will be played at Sokol Arena.

