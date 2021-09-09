Huskers vs. Bulls could break a Memorial Stadium game time heat record

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Thursday afternoon, WOWT meteorologists are forecasting a kickoff temperature of 98 degrees in Lincoln on Saturday when Nebraska and Buffalo begin play at 2:30 p.m. That would break the current known Memorial Stadium record.

WOWT reached out to the Huskers athletic department and learned that their records for kickoff temperatures only go back to 1985. Since then, the highest temperature for a kickoff at the stadium in Lincoln has been 93. That mark was reached on three occasions.

Nebraska also dealt with high heat in the opener in Champaign, Illinois against the Fighting Illini. Head coach Scott Frost says the team dealt with the heat well and had no issues related to cramping or dehydration.

“I didn’t think that was a factor for us in game one,” Frost said. “We’ve got to make sure and hydrate and do everything we can to get ready. It’s good that we have more depth than we’ve had before so we can get more guys in.”

Frost did say the team will make some changes to how they get ready to make sure everyone is ready to go. He also offered thoughts on the fans, who will now be allowed to bring a water bottle into Memorial Stadium for the game on Saturday.

“We’re going to adjust warmups a little bit, make sure we don’t spend too much before the game. We’ve got the guys as prepped for that as we possibly can,” Frost said. “I hope the fans take care of themselves, too. When it gets that hot in the stadium, I hope everybody can be safe on the field and off.”

