First Alert traffic update: Overturned semi causing major backups on I-680

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -

An overturned semi on the westbound Dodge off ramp off of I-680 is causing major backups for NB I-680 traffic. There is no access to westbound Dodge from SB I-680 as well as the State Patrol has closed the off ramp. This appears to be a situation that will take some time to clean up. Be sure to check the latest info on our twitter and FB feeds regarding this incident.

I-680 to Dodge Backup (WOWT)

