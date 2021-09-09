Cpl. Page’s homecoming plans attract Japanese audience

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds if not thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Omaha on Friday for Cpl. Daegan Page’s homecoming.

Since his death from a suicide bomber attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan, strangers from across the country — and beyond — continue to honor his memory.

On Thursday, Marine veteran Terry Bruner drove his new friend, Gakuski Fujiwara — a journalist from New York who writes for a daily newspaper in Japan — around town, showing him the procession route for Cpl. Page.

Last week, Bruner surrounded the homes of Cpl. Page’s family with 8-foot flags.

“The way I look at it,” he said, “they’re Marines — the people who guard the streets up in heaven. So those who are honored enough to get called there did so by defending this flag.”

The journalist saw 6 News’ coverage and arranged a trip to Omaha to report to his millions of readers how our citizens have responded to Cpl. Page’s death.

“It’s not usual for the whole country in Japan to surround homes with the national flag,” Fujiwara said.

Since 6 News was last at the home of Cpl. Page’s mother, something else has been added to the front yard: a sign with his photo and a heroic message. 6 News also came across another stranger on a mission with permission from this family.

“We’re going to put up a pole in remembrance of his son,” Cliff Leach said.

For years, his organization “13 Stripes, 50 Stars” paired permanent American flags and flagpoles in veteran’s yards free of charge. But after installing 47 flags, the Navy vet shuttered the nonprofit.

“Here’s the funny deal: I had one flag kit, and it was leftover for 3 years,” Leach said.

So he saved it for something even more meaningful.

“I can’t think of a better place to put this pole, so that’s what we’re going to do for these folks,” said Leach, who plans to install the permanent flagpole in a couple of weeks.

