Columbus’ Nebraska Open raises money for scholarships

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News anchor John Knicely traveled to Columbus on Thursday to visit this year’s Nebraska Open site and find out more about their scholarship fundraising tournament.

This year’s event marks the 30th annual Nebraska Public Power District Nebraska Pro Am. Past tournament champion and club professional Justin Herron was also present for this year’s fundraising fun.

“It’s got a lot of history,” said Herron, “And they’ve raised $.18 million for scholarships for kids to go to Metro schools.”

Aside form the tournament’s obvious benefits, the competition is growing incredibly fierce throughout the years.

“I tell you what,” said Herron, “I’ve never seen anything like it, John”

The Nebraska Open will offer three days of professional golf with the opening round beginning on Friday.

