Athlete of the Week: Millard North’s Katie Ruge

Millard North golfer Katie Ruge is awarded Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, 9/7/21.
Millard North golfer Katie Ruge is awarded Athlete of the Week on Wednesday, 9/7/21.(Joe Nugent)
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Katie Ruge continues to set records as part of the Millard North girls golf team. Last week at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout, Ruge shot a -6 on a 65.

Ruge calls it her personal best. She beat Millard North’s school record by three strokes. It’s a record she beat last year as a junior. She also set the Woodland Hills women’s course record.

“Everything was kind of just clicking that day. I hit my spots where I wanted to. The putts were dropping and I gave myself chances. So, yeah it was a really fun event,” Ruge said. “That was pretty cool, too, beating personal records for yourself. I mean, I’m always setting goals for myself. So, it’s always fun when I can beat one of those goals, and then obviously supporting my team, being able to turn in a good score for them is always good too.”

Millard North’s girls golf coach, Erice Welte, said he hasn’t seen her play better over the last five years. Welte added that Ruge is a model teammate on the team, and it always looking to help her peers.

“Having a player like her be so humble is a very good model for the rest of the team,” Welte said.

