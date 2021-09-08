Wednesday Sept. 8 COVID-19 update: Douglas County adds nearly 250 new cases; Children’s limits visitors

(WOWT) - Below are today’s vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Nebraska COVID-19 update

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday updated its online COVID-19 data tally.

CASES: The state added more than 5,100 new cases, and saw a slight increase in positivity. DHHS reported 5,153 positive cases from the week before, for a total of 250,264 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic. Among those, 196 were variants — all delta variant cases — for a total of 3,324 variant cases reported to date.

DEATHS: DHHS reported an additional 23 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,353. Currently, there are

HOSPITALIZATIONS: Currently, there are 379 active COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 23 patients since the previous week’s report.

TESTING: Nearly 66,000 new COVID-19 tests were conducted during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 4, which increased the overall percentage of positive tests reported. Positives among the 65,795 tests conducted brought the overall percentage to 8.7% positivity, 0.1% higher than the week prior.

VACCINATIONS: Another 20,745 Nebraskans were vaccinated in the last week, raising the state’s total percentage of fully vaccinated residents by 0.6% to 53.4%.

VACCINE BREAKTHROUGH: No new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough data was reported this week.

Three Rivers update

Three Rivers Public Health Department said Wednesday they are distributing COVID-19 vaccination boosters to those vulnerable populations who qualify.

The health district also reported Wednesday that it had confirmed 141 new cases in the past week, and had 193 COVID-19 patients in the region, 32 of them on ventilators.

“We have seen a decrease in the amount of cases this week when compared to last week. While the change may be attributed to decreased testing over the holiday weekend, we hope to continue to see decreased case counts in weeks to come,” said Terra Uhing, executive director of 3RPHD.

Among those cases, Three Rivers has also confirmed 13 more delta variant cases: two in Dodge County, three in Saunders County, and eight in Washington County. To date, 3RPHD has reported 107 variant cases among their total of 10,523 confirmed cases.

3RPHD also noted on Wednesday that they are holding three additional vaccination clinics this week:

5-8 p.m. Friday at Regency II Mobile Home Park , located at 807 S. Broad St. in Fremont

7:30-9 a.m. Saturday at Immanuel Lutheran Church’s Faith Food Pantry , located at 27053 County Road 12 in Hooper

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Herman Days at Herman City Park

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported that 248 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed since Tuesday, for a total of 79,583 cases to date.

The local death toll stands at 752. A year ago, the local death toll was 169.

The rolling seven-day average fell to 170 cases, down from 206 cases Friday. It was also lower than the average reported a week ago, but higher than the 164 two weeks ago. A month ago, the average was about 115.

As of Tuesday’s report, local hospitals were 81% full, with 264 beds available. Adult ICU beds remained 84% occupied with 47 beds available. Local hospitals are still caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, including an additional young person, for a total of eight pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 67 are in ICUs; and 32 are on ventilators. Additionally, four adult patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing.

Children’s Hospital restricts visitors

Children’s Hospital on Tuesday instituted visitor restrictions, citing the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Nebraska Medicine, Methodist, and Bryan Health implemented visitor restrictions in August.

No more than two adult caregivers are allowed to accompany patients, with the hospital urging further limitations.

“Although two adult visitors are allowed, we encourage you to limit the number of caregivers with the patient,” the hospital policy states.

Those adults will be asked to remain in the patient’s room as much as possible and avoid common areas. They will also need to wear masks when hospital personnel are in the room.

Siblings and any other visitors will not be permitted, and no one exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be permitted into the building, and will be asked to leave should those symptoms occur during their visit.

Children’s Hospital will also continue to require masks.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to climb in our community, we have elevated our precautionary level to red. As part of this shift, we are limiting visitors and continuing with our masking requirement. Learn more about our current policy & restrictions: https://t.co/avqP0050dl — Children's (@ChildrensOmaha) September 7, 2021

As you recover from COVID-19, you may be wondering when your sense of smell and taste will be back? Dr. Christie Barnes explains in this Ask UNMC video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ytb0DMH52Y Posted by University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Parents and caregivers: Check with your school to learn what plans they have in place to help keep students, educators,... Posted by CDC on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, 6401 University Drive

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

9-11 a.m. OPS TAC Building, 3215 Cuming St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

9-11 a.m. OPS TAC Building, 3215 Cuming St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Comunidad Maya Pixam Ixim , 4913 S. 25th St.

8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Old Market Farmers Market in the parking lot located at 1011 Jackson St.

Vaccination reduces your chance of infection to less than 1% and prevents severe symptoms for most of that small percent who experience a breakthrough infection. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Hospital | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine dashboard: Nebraska | Iowa

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Iowa | Worldwide

School info: Omaha Public Schools | Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | Westside Community Schools | Gretna Public Schools | Elkhorn Public Schools | Lincoln Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.