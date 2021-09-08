Advertisement

Suspect in deadly shooting facing lesser charge

Lendell Harris
Lendell Harris(Lincoln Police)
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man who was arrested following a Sunday morning homicide is now facing a lesser charge.

Prosecutors charged Lendell Harris, 23, with manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony on Wednesday.

Lincoln Police said Harris shot and killed 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at Tanglewood Apartments.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Jones was found dead in his apartment in the 300 block of N 44th Street early on Sunday morning.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said Harris and Jones got into an argument and Harris pulled out a gun and shot Jones. Jackson said Harris made statements implicating himself and voluntarily surrendered at the Lancaster County Jail.

Police recovered a gun in Harris’ vehicle, LPD said Tuesday morning.

Jackson said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide and don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

This is the 5th homicide of the year in Lincoln.

