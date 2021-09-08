Advertisement

Seward man arrested during sex trafficking of a minor investigation

Seward man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor
Seward man arrested for sex trafficking of a minor(Jared Austin)
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities report an unidentified Seward man has been arrested during a three month long investigation into sex trafficking of a minor.

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion was notified by East Butler High School on May 21 in regards to a sexually explicit email offering money for explicit photographs of a minor. The Sheriff’s office said the school’s security software had intercepted the email, urging school administration to notify law enforcement.

Butler County’s Sheriff office worked alongside the Seward County Sheriff’s office for more than three months.

On September 3, both Sheriff’s offices served a search warrant on a residence in Staplehurst. Dion said the main suspect was interviewed, arrested and taken to the Butler County Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing by the Seward County Sheriff’s office, if you have any information regarding the investigation you can contact their office at 402-643-2359.

