Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Enjoy this great weather before the heat returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool September air is in place over much of the metro this morning as we wake up in the 50s. That sets the stage for one great Wednesday ahead! Low dew points and plenty of sunshine will make for a beautiful afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew Point Forecast (WOWT)

Northwest wind gusts will be a bit noticeable again today with gusts to 25 mph helping to reinforce the cooler and comfortable air.

Wednesday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Pleasant weather will continue Thursday as well before the heat start to return on Friday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Heat will very much be an issue heading into the weekend with the hottest day lining up on Saturday. With a high of 92 in the forecast for Omaha, I expect it to be a little hotter in Lincoln for the game. With a 2:30pm kickoff, this game will be played during the hottest part of the day.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.