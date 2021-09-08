Reoffender questioned as ‘right fit’ for sobriety program in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jason McGuire, 32, was arrested back in August for having a loaded crossbow in his front seat along with being in possession of methamphetamines, drug paraphernalia, and over $8,000 in cash.

McGuire was granted the opportunity to join Douglas County’s 24/7 Sobriety Program after he posted bond - a program that requires McGuire to report twice a day for random testing.

“Six days later, the Deputy recognized him again,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Wayne D. Hudson.

McGuire was booked again on possession of methamphetamines and drug paraphernalia. He also had about $3,000 in cash.

“For the sake of the public, we need to take a deeper look at this and say - this individual was out in so many days and he had that amount of drugs and that amount of money,” said Chief Deputy Hudson, “Maybe he isn’t the right person for the 24/7 program.”

Hudson noted his understanding of the need for the 24/7 Sobriety Program that helps with first, second, and third time users but reiterates that this isn’t an ideal example for others struggling with addiction.

“We want the public protected because if he’s out there dealing - we want him off the street and we want to put him somewhere where he can stop dealing his poison to the public,” said Hudson.

Per public record, McGuire has not been charged with dealing drugs and is back in custody for five days. Court records indicate he skipped out on drug testing and that is the penalty for the first offense.

6 News has attempted to contact the 24/7 Sobriety Program in regards to McGuire’s status in the program.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.