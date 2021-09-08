Omaha school bus delays cause student to miss first class regularly

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Extreme bus delays have caused one Omaha parent to consider withdrawing his sophomore son from Omaha North High School.

OPS parent Matt McGlynn conveniently lives about two blocks away from the bus stop route.

“It’s really nice because we don’t have to drive him to the bus stop,” said McGlynn, but that doesn’t seem to help get his son to school on time.

McGlynn’s son is continuously forced to wait extensive amounts of time for the bus to arrive due to delays.

“I have no idea if the bus is gonna come, which bus is gonna pick him up,” said McGlynn, “And he’s been out there pretty much an hour everyday.”

On average, McGlynn’s son spends about five hours per week standing at the bus stop waiting for his ride to school. A month ago, 6 News reported staffing shortages for the company that OPS contracts for transportation services. The predicted result was there “would be some delays.”

“We will have some students that will arrive to school late,” said Trevis Sallis, the OPS Student Transportation Director.

“He’s missed his first period class everyday except for the second week of school,” said McGlynn.

His first period class is Biology, a subject more challenging for McGlynn’s son who has Asperger’s Syndrome. McGlynn notes his son gets overwhelmed easily and tries to reassure him but it’s tough when he has no answers from the bus company.

“Busy busy busy,” said McGlynn, “I’ve waited 35-40 minutes to get a hold of them and honestly it’s not about chewing them out, It’s just about getting information.”

OPS has recognized the issue surrounding their backed-up routes and says that filling up those driver vacancies is their top priority. With no definite timetable for a solution, McGlynn fears he will have to uproot his son’s routine even more and transfer him to another school.

“When you have Asberger’s you’re all about a system,” said McGlynn, “You’re all about your schedule.”

This week, McGlynn reports that the bus has been on time twice but there’s no way of telling how long that will continue as the app used to track the bus is often incorrect.

So far, the Student Transportation of America has not answered a request for a staffing update.

OPS did give a partial response regarding late student accommodations. They confirmed that students will not be held responsible for tardiness if arriving on a late bus and say they “will work with each family to address individual concerns.”

