Omaha Police share official Cpl. Page motorcade route

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday shared the route that will be taken after the remains of Cpl. Daegan Page arrive at Eppley Airfield on Friday afternoon.

Cpl. Page’s remains are scheduled to arrive at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The family shared details about the funeral earlier this week.

“Citizens are encouraged to show their support along the route of the motorcade, but are reminded to allow room for the vehicles,” the OPD release states.

The route won’t be passing by the airport terminal, so OPD is asking the public not to park at the airport or the terminal, but rather park in MECA parking lots MECA parking lots B, C, and D at the CHI Health Center.

Instead, OPD said the route will travel along the route indicated in a Google map shared by the department:

It will start at Abbott Drive and Locust Street, progressing to 10th Street then to Cass Street before traveling on the interstate. The motorcade will travel along from I-480 to I-80, exiting at L Street, then traveling to 132nd Street, Millard Avenue, and 144th Street, ending at Braman Mortuary, located at 6505 S. 144th St.

Police asked supporters to be sure to obey parking laws and ask permission before parking in private businesses or lots along the route. Drivers should also not park in or block private driveways.

“Citizens are encouraged to utilize interstate overpasses for viewing, rather than stopping alongside the interstate,” the OPD release states.

Drivers on the route should expect delays Friday afternoon.

Cpl. Page was among the 13 troops killed Aug. 26 in a suicide bomber attack during the evacuation mission in Afghanistan late last month. They were helping to screen Afghans and others at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport.

He and the other 12 service members who died during the attack have been awarded Purple Hearts.

