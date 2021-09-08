New addiction center adds much needed beds for Nebraskans struggling with substance abuse

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -It’s something that hits close to home for many families across the state... addiction.

And local experts say they are seeing a rise in those battling the disease.

But beds aren’t readily available for those needing treatment.

“Beds are just running out. People are on waitlists for months,” said Tiffany Gormley, Northpoint Nebraska clinical director.

The lack of beds only means one thing for those facing crippling addiction.

“With individuals who struggle with substance abuse, it can mean life or death. It’s really difficult with the opioid pandemic that we have going on,” said Gormley.

Omaha will soon have 44 more beds to help treat those battling addiction to drugs and alcohol at Northpoint Nebraska.

Those staying here will be here for 28 days and treatment will be targeted to help fill a gap health care professionals are seeing statewide.

“One thing we are able to do is take care of people’s entire medical, social, and phycological needs all in one place and really get them started on that 28-day journey recovery,” said Mark Jones, Northpoint Nebraska vice president.

Local experts say the need for a place like this in the Omaha metro is greater than ever.

“I think covid has hit everyone across the nation. We’ve seen addiction rates skyrocket since covid has come through because we’ve all had to socially isolate and in that social isolation a lot of people turn to substances,” said Gormley.

Those with Northpoint Nebraska say they’ve been working closely with other healthcare systems and they believe the beds will fill up quickly.

They say it’s frustrating not being able to get those in need… help and they are hoping to reduce that stress.

“Our long-term goal is to be able to cut down that time that somebody says I need help to the time they get that help,” said Jones.

Northpoint Nebraska will be opening its doors to patients Thursday.

They’ll be running at about half capacity until they are fully staffed treat a full 44 patients daily.

