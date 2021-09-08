Nebraska veteran warns red flags of Grandparents scam

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It only took a few days for con artists to steal a total of $200,000 from older Nebraskans. That estimate from a law enforcement source working with several agencies on the “Grandparents Scam.”

“Agent Orange came back later to screw up a bunch of things.”

Already battling health issues, a Vietnam war vet has been financially ambushed by scammers.

“$23,000 total.”

That’s what he believed would get his grandson out of jail on bail. Following the instructions of a phony lawyer, the victim went to his bank and withdrew $23,000 in cash in all $100 bills.

He put all that money in an envelope and waiting for a courier to come to pick it up. After the money is taken, the victim learned his grandson isn’t in trouble after all.

“My grandson’s phone was out of service so I couldn’t call him to ask him so I kind of went on what they were telling me.”

The victim wishes he had been told by a bank teller that withdrawing thousands of dollars in $100 bills is a scam red flag.

“Well they should ask, ‘why you need this money, what’s the purpose of it, can you wait a day?’”

Tellers across the state are learning about a law that’s less than a year old that allows them to alert managers when a senior customer withdraws large amounts of money.

“The banks are able to do what we call a ‘transaction freeze.’ So, if there is suspected fraud of a senior or vulnerable adult, our bankers can freeze that transaction for up to 30 days. And many times we find in that 30-day period is enough for scammers and bad guys to move on,” said Richard Baier, CEO of Nebraska Bankers Association.

A delay that might work because all the victims 6 News spoke to had been warned by scammers not to tell anyone why they needed so much money.

“Yeah there’s a gag order on you, can’t talk to anybody about the reason.”

A 6 News investigation found one courier caught on camera, another stopped and said he’s just an innocent Uber driver sent to pick up a package.

“It’s not that any of the drivers would probably have a clue what’s really going on,” said the Uber driver.

But identifying who they deliver the money to, could help this disabled vet and many other grandparents get justice and hopefully restitution.

“Next time somebody says my grandson is in jail, hang up on them.”

The Nebraska Bankers Association says the new law allows a customer to add a third-party contact to their account. That way, tellers and branch managers have a relative or attorney they can call when a senior citizen comes in to withdraw a large sum of money.

