More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for the Huskers and Bluejays volleyball game Wednesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the matchup that drew the largest regular-season crowd in NCAA history and it’s a hot ticket once again. More than 8,000 have been sold for Wednesday night’s matchup at CHI Health Center. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. In 2018, without a pandemic, the two schools attracted 14,022 fans.

The two programs are a combined 11-0, Creighton is 6-0, Nebraska 5-0. This will be the first match for the Huskers against a ranked team. The Jays will come in off the one biggest wins in program history beating third-ranked Kentucky on their floor Saturday in three sets.

Skutt Catholic will have a player on each side, Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause and Creighton sophomore Megan Skovsende.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.