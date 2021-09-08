Advertisement

More than 8,000 tickets have been sold for the Huskers and Bluejays volleyball game Wednesday night

Creighton practice inside CHI Health Center
Creighton practice inside CHI Health Center(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s the matchup that drew the largest regular-season crowd in NCAA history and it’s a hot ticket once again. More than 8,000 have been sold for Wednesday night’s matchup at CHI Health Center. The match will start at 6:30 p.m. In 2018, without a pandemic, the two schools attracted 14,022 fans.

The two programs are a combined 11-0, Creighton is 6-0, Nebraska 5-0. This will be the first match for the Huskers against a ranked team. The Jays will come in off the one biggest wins in program history beating third-ranked Kentucky on their floor Saturday in three sets.

Skutt Catholic will have a player on each side, Nebraska freshman Lindsay Krause and Creighton sophomore Megan Skovsende.

