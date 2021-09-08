Millard Public Schools again hear public comment on mask mandate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Millard Public School board of education once again put off a vote on a mask mandate in district schools.

An estimated 100 people signed up to speak during public comments at the Millard Public Schools board of education meeting Tuesday night, but more than half were not heard, since the board had placed a time limit of one hour for all public comments on the issue. After the comments were complete, some board members spoke out about the issue.

“Unless there is a major spike and a major spread, at this time, I’m not gonna do it,” said board member Mike Kennedy. “(Superintendent Jim Sutfin) is monitoring that and giving us the information. And by the way, there may be board members on this board that have a different opinion, I will respect them for that because they are representing you, too.”

”I would have preferred that we take a more preventative approach,” said board member Amanda McGill Johnson. “But really, after hearing this discussion, it just leaves me feeling sad.”

Recordings of Millard Public Schools board meetings can be found on the district website.

