Advertisement

Marijuana use at historic high among college-aged adults in 2020

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise...
According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More college-aged adults are using pot.

According to a study by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, marijuana use continued to rise among college students over the past five years.

Use of the drug also was at historically high levels in 2020 among same-aged peers who were not in college.

The results represent the highest levels of marijuana use recorded since the 1980s.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80
Yorkwind Crawford, 50
Bail set at $50,000 for semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol arrest woman after chase on Highway 81
Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son

Latest News

Lendell Harris
Suspect in deadly shooting facing lesser charge
If convicted by a jury, Elizabeth Holmes could be sentenced to 20 years in prison — a stunning...
Trial begins for fallen Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Officials: 3 arrests made in condo collapse victim ID thefts
Nigel was found roaming in an alley in Maryland on Sept. 1, but his owner lives in North...
Stolen dog found in Md. gets private flight home to N.C.