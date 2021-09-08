Advertisement

Kansas police dog dies after suspect chase

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Dodge City, Kan. (AP) - Police authorities from southwestern Kansas have reported the death of Kyra, a police dog, after being sent to chase a suspect Monday night.

The Ford County Sheriff’s office reported on it’s Facebook page that Kyra was called in Monday to help in chasing down a suspect which left the Belgian Malinois showing signs of distress. Kyra was transported to a veterinary clinic for emergency surgery following the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office stated that “despite all efforts, she crossed over the rainbow bridge.”

Kyra was a member the Ford County Sheriff’s office for eight years as a trained narcotics detection and patrol dog.

