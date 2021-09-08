Inside Stratcom 20 years later

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 20 years ago President George W. Bush flew to Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue to get a better handle on our nation under attack.

The historical 55th wing, featuring a safety bunker, hosted President Bush on September 11 and provided the safety and security necessary for the President to make his crucial decisions regarding the nation’s safety. The bunker, designed to withstand a nuclear blast, is located 40 feet underground and has enough space and rooms to serve as a hotel for the President and his team.

President Bush came to Bellevue from Louisiana and Florida that day to talk with his national security team, he wanted to know more about the terrorist attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Pennsylvania.

“The President and a lot of his team came down here,” said Mike Hoskins, Offutt’s Deputy Director of Plans and Programs, “The secret service and advisors were down here and all day the President had been looking to communicate with people that weren’t around him at the time.”

The 55th wing bunker has since been dismantled and is no longer in use. In fact, STRATCOM moved command and control operations to a new facility on Offutt Air Force Base in 2019.

