Gymnastics coach in Papillion facing child sex assault charges

Alexander Thomas
Alexander Thomas(Sarpy County Courts)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities on Wednesday arrested a man charged with sexually assaulting a child at an address matching a gymnastics club in Papillion.

According to Sarpy County court documents, Alexander Thomas, who identifies himself as a gymnastics coach, is facing two counts of third-degree sexual assault, a Class 3A felony.

The incidents included in the warrant, filed in Sarpy County Court on Tuesday, reportedly occurred between January and February with a child ages 14 or younger at Metro Stars Gymnastics.

