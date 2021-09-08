Advertisement

Durham honors Smithsonian Museum Day with free tickets

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Durham Museum will open its doors free of charge later this month on September 18 in celebration of the Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day.

All participating museums, including the Durham Museum, provide free entry with the presentation of a Museum Day ticket. Museum Day tickets provide admission for two people on Saturday only during their normal hours of operation, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Durham Museum currently features seven different exhibits ranging from Byron Reed’s 19th Century Celebrities to James Cameron’s ocean exhibit - Challenging the Deep.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Durham Museum website.

