Council Bluffs shooting leaves woman hospitalized

By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police officers were dispatched to the American Inn located at 2717 South 24th street early Wednesday morning, around 1:40 a.m., in reference to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered one victim, a 40 year old female, who had been shot in the leg. The Council Bluffs Fire Department arrived on scene to transport the victim to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect’s vehicle is a “newer, silver Hyundai Sonata.” Officers also reported they were told that three Hispanic males and a female were in the suspect’s vehicle at the time of the shooting.

It is currently unknown whether the victim knew the suspects. It is also unknown where the suspects had fled following the incident.

This investigation is ongoing by the Criminal Investigations Division and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Division at 712-328-4728. The Crime Stoppers hotline is also available for anonymous tips at 712-328-7867.

