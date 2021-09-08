Advertisement

‘Blue’s Clues’ original host reappears to celebrate show’s 25th anniversary

On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to...
On Tuesday, Steve Burns, the original host of "Blue's Clues," appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior's twitter account as part of the show's 25th anniversary celebration.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A famous blue pup is turning 25 years old and it’s not in dog years!

The popular children’s program “Blue’s Clues” is celebrating its silver anniversary this year.

On Tuesday, the original host appeared in a video posted to Nick Junior’s Twitter account as part of the celebration.

In the video, Steve Burns sported the striped, green shirt he wore as host of the popular 1990s Nickelodeon series. Burns talked in character about his decision to leave the show in 2002 and thanked fans for their support.

“I never forgot you … ever,” Burns said in the video. “And I’m super glad we’re still friends.”

Burns has appeared in various videos for the anniversary celebration. In one video, he joined other hosts of the show in a song celebrating Blue.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jontu the rhino escaped his enclosure at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium on Tuesday...
Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo
Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80
Yorkwind Crawford, 50
Bail set at $50,000 for semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol arrest woman after chase on Highway 81
Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son

Latest News

Masks are required in some locations as the delta surge continues.
COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom
Macy’s says the Nov. 25 parade will be broadcast on NBC and will feature the traditional giant...
Macy’s Thanksgiving parade returns to New York City streets
President Joe Biden paid tribute to unions during remarks on Wednesday.
Biden: 'Unions built the middle class'
FILE - Rescue workers work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla.,...
Arrests made in Surfside condo collapse victim ID thefts
President Joe Biden pays tribute to unions in remarks on Wednesday.
Biden honors labor unions, touts economic agenda in White House remarks