Bennington Fire hires nine first-ever fulltime firefighters

General fire truck
By Justin Kies
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, September 7, Bennington Fire and Rescue hired their first ever fulltime career firefighters.

The nine new firefighters will be sworn in during a badge pinning ceremony slated for 6:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Bennington Fire Station located at 10801 North 156th street.

The new fulltime firefighters will join the Fire Chief, Dan Mallory, and the Assistant Chief who were both hired within the last year. The firefighters will be split into three 24-hour shifts beginning on Monday, each shift consists of three personnel also to be supported by Bennington’s current volunteer staff.

The Bennington Fire and Rescue was established in 1962 and was strictly operated by volunteers until this past year’s recent expansion.

