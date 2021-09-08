Authorities: Nebraska man drowns while duck hunting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old North Platte man drowned while he was duck hunting.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Brandan Freeman was recovered Monday from the Fremont Slough Wildlife Area. The sheriff’s office says the office received a call Sunday evening from someone reporting that a man who was duck hunting swam out to get a downed bird.

He went under the water and did not resurface. The lake, commonly called Maui Lake, is just east of North Platte on Interstate 80.

