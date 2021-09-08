Advertisement

Authorities looking for information on vacant house fire in north Omaha

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire responded to a vacant house fire just before 1 a.m. Wednesday near 28th Avenue and Bristol Street.

The fire was under control at 1:17 a.m., according to the Omaha Fire report. OPPD was called to attend to a downed power line caused by the fire, but no utilities were connected to the residence.

Investigators estimated the damage to be about $16,500 — roughly half the estimated value of the home, according to the release.

OFD is still investigating the cause of the fire. Anyone with information is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE (3473) or Omaha Crimestoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867). A reward may be available for any information that leads to an arrest, the release states.

