Victim identified in homicide at Tanglewood Apartments

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of 28-year-old Alonzo Jones at Tanglewood Apartments.(Kamri Sylve)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed Sunday morning as Alonzo Jones, 28.

Lendell Harris, 23, is in jail facing second-degree murder charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the homicide investigation at Tanglewood Apartments.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, Jones was found dead in his apartment in the 300 block of N 44th Street early on Sunday morning.

Assistant Chief Brian Jackson said Harris and Jones got into an argument and Harris pulled out a gun and shot Jones. Jackson said Harris made statements implicating himself and voluntarily surrendered at the Lancaster County Jail.

Police recovered a gun in Harris’ vehicle which they believe is the murder weapon, LPD said Tuesday morning.

Jackson said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the homicide and don’t believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

This is the 5th homicide of the year in Lincoln.

