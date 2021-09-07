Union Omaha soccer player suspended ‘indefinitely’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha suspended a player indefinitely Tuesday over social media videos the soccer team’s leadership says violates its code of conduct.

The team’s general manager named Elma Nfor as the player in violation of his contract. The team posted on social media that the player was “suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.”

“We were made aware of recent social media videos released by Elma Nfor and those videos violated aspects of our player code of conduct as written in their contracts. Given that, we took the action we felt was appropriate at this time.”

