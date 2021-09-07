Advertisement

Union Omaha soccer player suspended ‘indefinitely’

(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha suspended a player indefinitely Tuesday over social media videos the soccer team’s leadership says violates its code of conduct.

The team’s general manager named Elma Nfor as the player in violation of his contract. The team posted on social media that the player was “suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.”

“We were made aware of recent social media videos released by Elma Nfor and those videos violated aspects of our player code of conduct as written in their contracts. Given that, we took the action we felt was appropriate at this time.”

Peter Marlette, general manager, Union Omaha

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son
Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
Fire and rescue crews respond to crash on I-80
Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation
Fallen Marine returns to Omaha this week, family gives more updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony

Latest News

Throughout the pandemic the number of families facing food insecurities has increased...
Food insecurities persists throughout pandemic
Omaha woman convicted of trafficking minors with partner
Airboat captain
Air boaters near Lousiville concerned about old bridge piling hazard
Airboat captain
Air boaters fear old bridge remnants in high waters