Tuesday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: More than 400 cases confirmed over holiday weekend

Below are today's vaccination updates as well as data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and Iowa.

No updates were provided over the holiday weekend.

Keep scrolling to find helpful links and other information, including phone numbers to call for help getting signed up for your vaccine.

Douglas County cases update

The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that 438 new cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed over the holiday weekend, for a total of 79,310 cases to date.

The local death toll stands at 752. About a year ago, the local death toll was 169.

The rolling seven-day average fell to 170 cases, down from 206 cases Friday. It was also lower than the average reported a week ago, but higher than the 164 two weeks ago. A month ago, the average was about 115.

As of Tuesday’s report, local hospitals were 78% full, with 310 beds available. Adult ICU beds were 84% occupied with 47 beds available, up from 32 on Friday, 26 on Thursday, but still down from last Monday, Aug. 30, when there were 87 ICU beds available. Local hospitals are caring for 193 COVID-19 patients, including seven pediatric patients. Among current COVID-19 hospitalizations, 64 are in ICUs; and 29 are on ventilators. Additionally, five adult patients are being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms.

Hospitalizations fluctuate daily according to staffing.

The Health Department continues to encourage our residents to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities by: ... Posted by Sarpy/Cass Health Department on Monday, September 6, 2021

As of September 7, 207.6 million people have received at least one dose of a #COVID19 vaccine. Of those, 176.6 million, are fully vaccinated. Getting vaccinated is safe, easy, and free. Make your vaccination appointment today. More: https://t.co/zYLe3H12re. pic.twitter.com/Z82dZl9GX4 — CDC (@CDCgov) September 7, 2021

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy, 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC, 7100 W. Center Road, Omaha NE 68106

ViaRx, 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics are scheduled at several local schools and events this week:

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, 1111 S. 41st St.

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

11 a.m.-2 p.m. at UNO’s Criss Library, 6401 University Drive

THURSDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

9-11 a.m. OPS TAC Building, 3215 Cuming St.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

9-11 a.m. OPS TAC Building, 3215 Cuming St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , 1111 S. 41st St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Comunidad Maya Pixam Ixim, 4913 S. 25th St.

Vaccination reduces your chance of infection to less than 1% and prevents severe symptoms for most of that small percent who experience a breakthrough infection. #Omaha #NECOVID19 #InThisTogether Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Children’s Hospital

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can go to the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon weekdays and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays at the new Ambulatory Care Center.

Three Rivers health district

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers Fremont location is open for walk-ins from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County , the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

In Washington County, the clinic at First Lutheran Church in Blair is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Gov. Pete Ricketts has asked Nebraskans to call 402-552-6645 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

