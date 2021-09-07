Advertisement

Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Cooler, less humid air settles in after a breezy day

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This will likely be the warmest morning we have in the area for the rest of the week thanks to a cold front drifting through early today. North wind gusts by 9am or so will be gusting to 30-35mph as the cooler air air moves in. That cooler air will also be drier and very comfortable to end the day.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

That blustery north wind will usher in some much drier air to end the day. Dew points will drop from the muggy 60s in the refreshing 40s by the end of the day resulting in a very pleasant evening.

Dew Point Forecast
Dew Point Forecast(WOWT)

That refreshing air should be very very enjoyable for the next few days. In fact it will result in some very cool mornings in the 50s Wednesday & Thursday. A few locations in the 40s would not be surprising either. Overall it will be very comfortable and very dry all week long.

5 Day Forecast
5 Day Forecast(WOWT)

