LIVE: Rhino escapes enclosure at Omaha zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An escaped rhinoceros prompted visitors at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium to shelter-in-place Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the zoo, the Indian rhino was found in front of its enclosure, on the tram path behind the aviary. The zoo enacted emergency protocols and “guests, students, and staff were immediately take to a secure location.” All entry points to the zoo were also closed at that time.

Henry Doorly officials confirmed to 6 News at about 2:25 p.m. that the animal had been contained and the zoo had resumed normal business operations.

“Everyone is safe,” a release from the zoo to parents of a student program said.

