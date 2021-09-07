Omaha woman convicted of trafficking minors with partner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lauryn Besta, 22, of Omaha, was sentenced on Friday in federal court for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor.

Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. handed down a sentence of 142 months imprisonment with no chance of parole. Following her sentence, Besta will begin a five-year term of supervised release.

According to the release from acting U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp, Homeland Security Investigations and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office performed an investigation that concluded Besta, better known as “Lola,” and co-defendant Darien Brewer worked together to recruit, transport, and entice four girls younger than age 18 to engage in commercial sex from January 2016 to January 2019.

Besta and Brewer recruited the minors through drug and alcohol use while referring to the minors as “the Bunny Gang.” They taught the girls how to advertise, solicit and charge for acts of prostitution around Omaha and Lincoln as well as Iowa and even Houston, the investigation determined.

Customers for the girls were found using internet advertisements, the release states. Customers would then call or text message to arrange meet-ups with the girls at hotels, motels, and other locations. The minors paid most, if not all, of the payments received for their meet-ups to Besta and Brewer.

On Aug. 27, 2021, Chief Judge Rossiter sentenced Brewer to 180 months in prison and the same five-year term of supervised release following his imprisonment.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.