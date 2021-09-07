Advertisement

Omaha, Sicilian town plan to tighten bond of friendship as sister cities

(PHOTO: @jean.stothert Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A century-old connection between Omaha and Carlentini will become tighter when the two sign on a Sister City Friendship Agreement in late September.

According to the release by the City of Omaha on Friday, “a friendship agreement provides opportunities for cultural, educational, and business partnerships and exchanges and is an initial step that can lead to a formal sister city agreement.”

There will be a virtual signing ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 22 for the Omaha-Carlentini Friendship Agreement. The Omaha City Council can have a resolution on supporting the Friendship Agreement on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

“Omaha is proud of our vibrant Italian-American community and the strong ties to Carlentini,” said Mayor Jean Stothert, Honorary Chair of the Omaha Sister Cities Association. “I look forward to expanding and strengthening these important relationships. A Sister City partnership will show us what a small world it really is.”

Carlentini is considered a town in Sicily, Italy with a population of about 17,000.

“Recognition of an official agreement between Omaha and Carlentini is one that is well deserved and will be taken with honor and humility,” said Sheri Kanger, co-director of the Sicula Italia Foundation. “This agreement is a symbol for future generations to support the relationship and continue nurturing the strong ties that our ancestors brought to Omaha over a century ago.”

So far, Omaha has six sister cities. The cities are Shizuoka, Japan, Braunschweig, Germany, Siauliai, Lithuania, Naas, Ireland, Xalapa, Mexico, and Yantai, China.

