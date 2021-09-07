Omaha man catches COVID twice, urges vaccination

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Doctors around the Omaha-metro say keep your guard up when it comes to COVID safety and testing. Even with the smallest symptoms like a mild couch or sniffle, you should get it checked out.

When COVID was fairly new with less information in June 2020, Vitas Hales got the news that he was infected.

“A lot of fatigue, mild fever. Just didn’t really feel like myself,” said Hales.

He lost taste and smell but beat it, then got all of his COVID shots. Fast forward a little over a year later, he’s hit with it again.

“And it was actually worse than the first time,” he said.

That’s not something we hear often. Dr. Mark Rupp of Nebraska Medicine says with the vaccine, COVID symptoms are usually on the mild side.

“The data suggest that the vaccine is still very very effective in preventing some of the more severe manifestations of the disease,” said Dr. Rupp.

But Dr. Rupp says side effects with the delta variant will vary and in Vitas’ case, it was a nightmare.

“I was feeling really really rundown. As the day progressed, it just seemed to get worse. Fever, chills, headache, my eyes hurt. Body aches everywhere. My pinky toe hurt!”

Vitas is a prime example of why doctors sound like a broken record. Urging fully vaccinated people not to lower their guard.

“Even if you’ve been vaccinated, if you’re in a risky situation with shared indoor air, you should be wearing a mask,” said Dr. Rupp.

A serious reminder from Dr. Rupp, even if vaccinated, getting together in a big group poses a threat for a super spreader. Especially if with naked faces and that’s exactly what Vitas suspects happened to him.

“99.9% of everyone is vaccinated, we should be good. No one should be getting COVID,” said Hales.

He’s referring to his job which followed all the protocols of social distancing, masking, sanitizing, and then took a risk and held a big indoor meeting.

“And then 9 people got it,” he said.

This time around, he got tested because he started to feel those cold systems. Dr. Rupp says that’s exactly why everyone, vaccinated or not, should pay attention to everything your body shows you.

“We could get into big trouble so I absolutely have a concern,” said Dr. Rupp.

After all of this, some might expect Vitas to doubt the vaccine as an otherwise social, healthy, and active 39-year-old but he believes it made a big difference.

“Did it help in that my symptoms didn’t get as bad as they could’ve possibly gotten? There’s a little bit of the unknown right like ok so if I didn’t have it, would I still be here?”

