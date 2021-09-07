Advertisement

Nebraska’s major disaster declaration for July’s windstorm approved

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a request from Nebraska’s entire delegation in August for support of July’s windstorms, the major disaster declaration has been approved.

According to the release, President Biden issued the major disaster declaration on Monday. Gov. Ricketts declared the disaster in a letter in late July.

The counties that are a part of the disaster declaration are Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington, and York.

“Nebraska communities devastated by July’s heavy thunderstorms and hail will soon begin receiving critical federal relief. We supported Governor Ricketts in his request for this aid and were glad to see the administration act quickly in response. This disaster declaration will provide Nebraskans with the resources to rebuild and recover,” said the delegation.

Read below the letter to President Biden:

