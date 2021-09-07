Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol chase ends just before bridge drop-off

Trooper reports finding woman, infants were also in the vehicle
(WAFB)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PONCA, Neb. (WOWT) - A driver was arrested Monday after leading Nebraska State Patrol troopers on a chase that ended at a bridge construction site.

At about 8:45 a.m. Monday, a trooper attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on Highway 20 in Dixon County, but the Subaru Outback fled on county roads traveling faster than 75 miles per hour, according to the NSP news release.

The driver, failing to notice signs of a bridge that was out, drove into a construction area and came to stop about 10 feet from the drop-off. During the arrest, the trooper discovered there was also a woman and two infants in the vehicle.

NSP arrested Dawson Emmick, 21, of Sioux City, Iowa, is facing charges of felony flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts of child abuse or neglect without injury, driving on a revoked license, speeding, and driving on a closed road. He was taken to Dixon County Jail.

