Nebraska State Patrol arrest woman after chase on Highway 81

Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol Cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in Norfolk after fleeing a traffic stop on Highway 81 in Platte County.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Platte County Sheriff’s deputies reported to the Nebraska State Patrol that officers pursuing the driver of a Nissan Altima who fled a traffic stop on Highway 81, according to an NSP news release.

NSP joined the pursuit as the vehicle headed north into Madison County. Authorities deployed stop sticks, slowing the vehicle as it entered Norfolk on Highway 81. A trooper then performed a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the vehicle to a stop, the release states.

The 21-yeard-old driver attempted to flee on foot, but she was quickly apprehended and cited for felony flight to avoid arrest. Because of a mental condition, NSP said, the trooper placed her in emergency protective custody.

