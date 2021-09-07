Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Clear and cool night ahead! Beautiful mid-week weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re tracking very pleasant weather mid-week, before summer makes a comeback Friday into Saturday.

A “cold” front moved through Tuesday morning, with NNW winds gusting up to around 30 mph behind. Temperatures peaked in the low to mid-80s midday into the early afternoon, with dew points dropping back into the 50s. This front is also helping push out wildfire smoke from the region.

Wind gusts will gradually back off this evening, making for a very nice night! Clear skies and low humidity will allow temperatures to plummet into the low to mid-50s by Wednesday morning.

Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday
Hour by hour forecast - Wednesday(WOWT)

Wednesday and Thursday are both shaping up to be beautiful days with mostly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper-70s to the lower-80s. Humidity will remain low, with winds picking up again Wednesday afternoon.

A bit breezy by Wednesday afternoon
A bit breezy by Wednesday afternoon(WOWT)

We’ll heat things back up beginning Friday, with highs warming into the upper-80s. Lower-90s are possible Saturday, so it’ll be a hot – but dry – day for some college football!

A slight chance for rain returns early Sunday, especially north. Highs will yo-yo into the lower-80s Sunday, upper-80s Monday, and back into the lower-80s by mid next week.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

