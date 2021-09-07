Lincoln native Raybould announces candidacy for Legislative seat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today, Lincoln native Jane Raybould has announced her candidacy for District 28 of the Nebraska Legislature. The seat, currently held by Senator Patty Pansing Brooks, will be open as Brooks’ term limits have been reached.

Raybould stated “Commitment to our community has always been important to me. It has been an honor to serve on the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners. Now, I feel that my path is leading me to the Legislature, where I can bring my experience with local government to focus on state-level policies that impact us all. My priorities will be funding public education, criminal justice reform, mental health services, environmental resiliency, and restoring state aid to cities and counties.”

Raybould was born, raised and still resides in Lincoln. She runs a family grocery business, B & R Stores Inc., with her brother. B & R Stores Inc. was started by their father more than 57 years ago and features 22 locations across Nebraska and Iowa, employing more than 2,000 people.

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks has publicly supported Raybould’s campaign and stated, “I am excited and proud to endorse my friend, Jane Raybould, to represent my Legislative District, where I have been honored to serve for the last 7 years. Jane is a hard worker and respected leader. She will be a tireless advocate not only for our district but for our entire state. Please support and vote for Jane Raybould.”

Raybould is currently responsible for representing District 3 on the Lincoln City Council, she was re-elected in 2019 after her first term in 2015. Raybould’s tenure on the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners began in 2010 and ended in 2015. She earned her Master’s degree from Georgetown University and a BA from Creighton University.

Raybould is married to Jose Herrero, they have two adult children - daughter Clara Herrero and her husband Micah Goldman and son Gabriel Herrero.

You can find more information about Jane Raybould’s campaign on her website https://janeraybould.com/.

Senator Patty Pansing Brooks’ information can be found on http://news.legislature.ne.gov/dist28/.

