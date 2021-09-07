Labor Day doesn’t have to be the end of summer

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Labor Day is the traditional, if unofficial, end of summer for many Americans. But it seems people enjoying lakes around Omaha aren’t ready to give it up yet.

“No, I don’t believe it,” Brooke Janousek said after a stand-up paddleboard session at Zorinsky Lake. “I think we’ve got a couple more good months of weather in us, and I’m definitely gonna be out here as long as I can.”

Summer officially ends with the summer equinox, September 22 this year. But during times of COVID-19, more Americans refuse to give it up.

The Outdoor Foundation’s Outdoor Participation Trends Report of 2021 says about 30 percent of people reported they were more active outdoors in 2020. The report cites the impact of COVID for an increase of 7-point-one million participants over 2019. Janousek started paddleboarding during the pandemic, and that wasn’t all.

”I actually picked up golf during COVID as well,” she said. “I think its really been a blessing in disguise that people have been able to get out and do more activities.”

Kelsey Swanson works for Neighborhood Offshore Boards at Lake Cunningham, one of two lake rental locations for the local outdoor company. They give lessons and rent stand-up paddleboards and kayaks. She was so busy on Labor Day that she nearly ran out of boards and boats to rent.

“I think in the last couple of summers, just with everyone getting outdoors more, its becoming more of an exciting adventure, with people stepping out and trying it a little bit more,” Swanson said.

Carrie Carper and her family enjoyed an active day on Zorinsky Lake, and even though they came up short fishing, she was enthusiastic about getting the boat out on the lake while they still can.

“Oh gosh, I think we’re gonna try and get the boat out a couple more times before it gets too cold out,” Carper said. “I think there’s still a quite a few weekends left to be had with warm weather.”

Omaha’s average first hard freeze comes on October 26.

