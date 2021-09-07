Advertisement

Jan. 6 riot defendant returned to jail for using internet

(Source: Polk County Jail via AP File)
By RYAN J. FOLEY
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A federal judge is ordering a prominent participant in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to return to jail, saying he violated his pretrial release conditions by accessing the internet to watch false conspiracies about the election.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said that Doug Jensen of Des Moines, Iowa, violated the strict conditions that were set when he released Jensen from jail on July 13. Those conditions include prohibitions on accessing the internet or using a cellphone.

Prosecutors had moved to revoke Jensen’s pretrial release on Aug. 19, days after a federal officer found Jensen in his garage using an iPhone to watch news from Rumble, a streaming platform popular with conservatives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son
Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
Fire and rescue crews respond to crash on I-80
Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation
Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80

Latest News

Jane Raybould
Lincoln native Raybould announces candidacy for Legislative seat
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: More than 400 cases confirmed over holiday weekend
Food insecurities persist through pandemic - 4 pm
Food insecurities persists through pandemic - 4 pm
Semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash - 4 pm
Semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash - 4 pm
BREAKING: Rhino briefly breaks loose at Omaha zoo - 4 pm
BREAKING: Rhino briefly breaks loose at Omaha zoo - 4 pm