Iowa Board of Regents approve North Liberty hospital

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa Board of Regents has approved a plan by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics build a $230 million hospital in North Liberty, coming a week after it was approved by a state council over dozens of objections.

The Gazette reports that the regents voted unanimously to allow the health system to build the hospital as part of a nearly $400 million complex the system argues it desperately needed to relieve pressure at its other facilities. Opponents have said the planned 300,000-square-foot, four-story, 48-bed hospital will run community hospitals in the area out of business.

