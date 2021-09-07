Advertisement

Davenport man in custody on murder charge

Demarco Darrelle Gray, Jr., 27, of Davenport.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) - A 27-year-old Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of an Illinois man.

Demarco Darrelle Gray Jr. is accused of killing 25-year-old Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, of East Moline, Illinois. Gray was arrested on Tuesday.

Davenport authorities said officers responded to a report of shots fired on Sunday afternoon and found Martinez-Brown wounded. He died later at a hospital. Gray is currently being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.

