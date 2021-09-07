Advertisement

Council Bluffs Police report wanted man

(PHOTO: @councilbluffspd on Twitter)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department notified the public on Monday of a wanted man with an arrest warrant.

Steven Dale Bascue has an arrest warrant on charges of first-degree domestic abuse, sex offender registry violation, and fifth-degree of theft. According to their tweet, he was last seen in the Council Bluffs area.

He is described as 5′8, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, authorities say to immediately call 911. Or you can call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867 to leave anonymous tips.

